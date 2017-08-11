Nokia 8 Specs News: Leak Reveals Design, RAM Capacity, and More

More leaks about the specifications of the highly anticipated Nokia 8 have rolled out, although the device is believed to launch sometime next week. Several photos of the phone have surfaced, confirming previous rumors.

Nokia Promotional image for Nokia 6 to be suceeded by a smaller Nokia 8

The leaked photos are not the best of quality, apart from the Nokia 8's façade, one cannot make out further details about its design. Contrary to the recent trend in the industry of reducing the device's bezels, a fair amount of bezels are still found at the top bottom parts of the screen. The sides also have a thin expanse of bezels.

Apart from what can be inferred from the design, the photos show a list of the smartphone's specifications. The leaks do not indicate the Nokia 8 screen size, but it does reveal the display's resolution, which is at 1,440 x 2,560. With 559 pixels per inch, math suggests that the smartphone will carry a 5.3-inch screen. This means that the Note 8 is smaller than its preceding installment. The Nokia 6 sported a 5.5-inch display.

Since Nokia has maintained its silence amid the leaks, publications cannot confirm if the 5.3-inch display proves to be a better option for the device or if the tech giant intends to launch a slightly larger alternative, a 5.5-inch screen.

In addition, the photo reveals that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which will only have 4 GB of RAM. This is quite a disappointing feature, given that most recent high-end mobiles today have at least 6 GB of RAM. Will the Nokia 8 be able to compete with top tier flagships? Although it is only a slight difference, some are beginning to doubt the flagship's success.

Nokia has yet to comment on the said rumors. It is best if tech junkies treat the recent reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should roll out next week, when the Nokia 8 launches.