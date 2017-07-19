Nokia 8 Specs Preview: First Look at Nokia's High-End Android Phone

The Nokia 8 is the brand's latest foray into the high-end market after it was revived by Finnish startup HMD Global. Yet despite the anticipation, few details have been released about the handset's appearance let alone specs.

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

That's where leakers like Evan Blass come in with information from days or even weeks of digging into everything they can get their hands on. Thanks to these insiders, fans can now see for themselves the high-end handset that epitomizes the resurrection of the Nokia brand.

Blass initially teased a close-up image of a dual-lens camera from what many believed to be a handset from the Finnish company. Now, he has released an unofficial render of the enigmatic smartphone in not one but two colors.

Shortly after the Nokia 6 was launched, a video surfaced in May showing what appeared to be a Nokia-branded smartphone. Not long after photos of the alleged handset surfaced, there were rumors that the company would launch one more handset for the high-end market.

And true enough, the Nokia 8 was more or less confirmed by many leakers as the Finnish brand's latest Android device. Rumored to be sporting a Snapdragon 835 processor and a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, the handset will also have a much larger home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. But the icing on the cake is the two rear-facing cameras with Carl Zeiss optics which seems to be what Blass teased in his earlier leak.

While the alleged specs of the device certainly are top-notch; design-wise, it doesn't look that much different to its predecessors. In the age where high-end smartphones are not only cutting-edge but also aesthetically-pleasing, the device will likely be facing stiff competition from industry leaders like Apple and Samsung.

The two have been at the smartphone game for years now and while Nokia is still more or less a household name, the resources available to it now are drastically different from 10 years ago. Hopefully, brand magic will help the Nokia 8 as well as future devices stay competitive and bring the giant from the north back to life.