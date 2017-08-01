Nokia 8 Specs, Release Date: Benchmark Reveals Big Front Camera Feature

(Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins) A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

The Nokia 8 is quite the beast in the imaging department, at least based on the latest details procured from a couple of benchmark tests.

The flagship recently paid a visit to GFX Bench in which it showed off a 12 MP Carl Zeiss dual camera setup on the back. The selfie snapper is where things get interesting.

The front-facing camera of the Nokia 8 also has 12 megapixels, but it is listed to have support for 4K video recording, which will be a godsend to vloggers.

The same AnTuTu benchmark listing indicated that the device is indeed boasting the feature although it is listed to have 13 MP primary dual cameras, which GSM Arena believes is a possible simple rounding error.

Either way, as the publication points out, the Nokia 8 is only the third device with a camera feature like that— the other two being the HTC Butterfly 3 and Essential phone.

A 4K selfie camera will definitely set the Nokia 8 apart from the pack. Other specifications aren't bad either. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage to boot.

The Nokia flagship also sports a 5.3-inch quad high-definition (HD) display so users can expect crisp graphics and visuals there, not even counting the chipset's contribution to that.

Interestingly, a user on Taobao, which is China's eBay, is selling a gold copper-colored prototype version of the Nokia 8. The design shows the dual cameras are arranged vertically with the flash beneath the pair.

The bezels are thinner on the size but the Nokia 8 prototype has a slightly larger forehead and chin. Of course, with it being an early version of the device, it is very likely the final product will look slightly different.

GSM Arena says that the Nokia 8 could be priced at around 500 euros.