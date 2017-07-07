Nokia 8 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Edge-to-Edge Display, Headphone Jack and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna) The new Nokia 6 is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

HMD Global and Nokia are making a big comeback this year with the purported Nokia 8, the impressive set of specifications and features of which were leaked online.

Chinese publication CNMO shared a couple of live images showing promotional materials for the Nokia 8. Details revealed about it suggest that the device will be the company's flagship and not the Nokia 9.

Per the leaked images, the Nokia 8 will join the party and go bezel-less with little to no bezels visible on either side and thin ones on the top and bottom. However, the aspect ratio will remain at 16:9 instead of the 18:9 that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 had.

The highly anticipated smartphone also appears to be rocking a curved display that wraps around the edges like the Samsung flagship. This very screen is reportedly at 6 inches with 1,440p pixel resolution.

The leaks also show that the Nokia 8 will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack and will come with a USB Type-C port and a couple of stereo speakers on the bottom of the device. The biggest revelation is that the handset will also be shipped with an iris scanner in addition to a fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications on the promotional paraphernalia show that the Nokia 8 will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of storage. HMD Global is once again reportedly recruiting Carl Zeiss for the optics.

It is unclear if the Nokia 8 will come with a dual camera setup although previous leaks suggested a 13 MP dual-lens rear snapper and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front.

Past leaks indicated that the Nokia 8 will come with IP68 certification rating, which means it can survive a dive in a 5-foot deep water for 30 minutes. It will also apparently include a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

According to CNMO, users can expect the official Nokia 8 unveiling between July to mid-August.