Nokia 9 Release Date, Specs News: GeekBench Leak Reveals 8 GB of RAM

HMD will reportedly push the boundaries even further by introducing the first smartphone with 8 GB of RAM.

REUTERS/Dado RuvicHMD Global is expected to introduce new Android-powered Nokia devices at MWC 2017.

The Finnish mobile manufacturer has been keeping a low profile when it comes to its Nokia-branded devices. Tech-savvy fans are now looking forward to one of the company's flagship devices, the Nokia 9. The upcoming smartphone is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip with a reported price of 750 Euro (US $838.80).

According to a recent Geekbench leak, the Nokia 9 might be shaping up to be a real powerhouse device with 8 GB of RAM. The site registered benchmark scores for a device with the codename Unknown Heart. The results noted that the device will have 8 GB of RAM and an eight-core Qualcomm processor with a 1.90GHz clock frequency. Additionally, the device will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Reportedly, the only significant details in the listing are the single and multi-core numbers for the benchmark. Interestingly, the scores appear much lower than those on previous benchmark listings for the device. They only indicated 4 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB.

An earlier leak suggested that the Nokia 9 will have a 5.3-inch screen with a QHD resolution, USB-C connector, Quick Charge 3.0 support, an always-on display, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Other rumored specs include a dual-sensor rear camera with two 13-megapixel shooters working at the same time to capture HD images. Similar to the Huawei P10, the device is expected to have a monochrome setting for its camera.

Flagship handsets usually feature 4 GB of RAM for a decent app performance, but customers, in particular markets like in China, want to push the envelope in the RAM department. This is why consumers can see phones with 6 GB RAM in the market, including the OnePlus devices and the Samsung Galaxy S8 for Asia.