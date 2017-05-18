'Nokia 9' Specs News, Updates: Promo Leak Reveals Dual-Camera Setup of Nokia 9

Nokia has kept mum about the much-awaited high-end smartphone it plans on launching despite all the buzz surrounding it. But a recent promo leak might be a first look at the upcoming Nokia 9 — if the leak is true and accurate, that is.

Twitter/@evleaks Nokia 9 might come with a dual-camera setup.

Evan Blass, a well-known personality and tipster in the tech scene, took to Twitter to share the information on the upcoming Nokia 9. His post reads, "What interests me about this video is that it shows 4 smartphones, but Nokia only sells 3 (none w dual lens)."

The three devices Blass is referring to are the Nokia 3, 5, and 6. All three have made their debut, which leaves one unidentified unit that everyone believes to be the Nokia 9.

The leak reportedly came from video-sharing website Vimeo, posted by a photographer who has worked for Nokia previously and who currently works for HMD. Given his credentials, many have come to suspect that the leak indeed shows the upcoming Nokia 9, which is also a collaboration between both companies.

In another tweet, Blass suggests the smartphone that he thought was the Nokia 6 could actually be the Nokia 8 since the cameras seen in the photo do not match that of the former's.

If one of the unidentified units in the clip is indeed the Nokia 9, tech junkies should expect to see a dual-camera setup on the device.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that the upcoming high-end smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch quad high-definition (QHD), 1440 x 2560 pixels, and OLED display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6 GB RAM will reportedly power the device, while its operating system will be the Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Based on the clip, the Nokia 9 will not have a home button in its façade, while its rear end will be without a fingerprint scanner.

Readers should take note that Nokia has yet to unveil the details of the upcoming Nokia Android device, as it has not responded to any of the latest rumors. Hence, it would be best for tech junkies to take these recent reports with a grain of salt.