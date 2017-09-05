Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date: Device Still Coming, Designed as a Bigger Version of Nokia 8?

(Photo: HMD Global/Handout via Reuters) New Nokia 8 phones are seen in this HMD Global handout picture obtained by Reuters August 16, 2017.

After releasing the dual camera marvel that is the Nokia 8, HMD Global is expected to release one more high-end flagship soon — the Nokia 9.

Users have been hearing about the device leading up to the unveiling of the Nokia 8 last month. There was even confusion that the handsets could be one and the same.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Nokia 9 might actually be an entirely separate device, but one that is not all too different from the Nokia 8.

According to Know Your Mobile, it is just a plus version of it, but with some upgrades in line with the concept of being the bigger model of the two.

However, at the moment, nothing is confirmed yet, but if the Nokia 9 is anything like the current HMD Global flagship, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor but with a little extra like 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB storage, more than what the Nokia 8 has (4 GB/64 GB).

The display is, needless to say, expected to be a little bigger. The Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch screen with quad high-definition (HD) pixel resolution that is already impressive.

It is expected to come with an iris scanner and — for added build quality — IP68 certification that will make it water and dust resistant. On the back should be the same Carl Zeiss dual-camera setup.

A concept video of the Nokia 9 created by Concept Creator shows that the flagship will follow the same design language as the Nokia 8 but with a high-quality metallic finish and smaller and thinner bezels.

The Nokia 8 looks a bit outdated compared with flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and the Essential Phone, which shed their sides and have incredibly slim foreheads and chins. The Nokia 9 might have a better chance in that department.