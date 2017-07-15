Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Phone to Launch in Q3 2017?

Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is pictured in Espoo, Finland April 27, 2017.

HMD Global, the company now behind the new Nokia phones, have passed up their opportunity at the Mobile World Congress to unveil the rumored Nokia 9. What could this mean for the highly-anticipated flagship phone?

Sources have reported that the new high-end phone from Nokia will not be revealed until the third quarter of this year, according to Nokia Power User. The insider has suggested that HMD could drop a hint about the phone as late as August of this year, with the Nokia 9 eventually releasing near the end of the third quarter, or even later during the holiday season.

With HMD keeping their silence about the new flagship phone, their move to skip the Nokia 9 reveal at the MWC further bolsters this rumor. The company could be waiting to secure their inventory of the Snapdragon 835 chips, the processor believed to be selected for the Nokia 9.

Regarding the specs of the device, a recent leak on China-based news site Baidu has added support to rumors that the Nokia 9 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, according to The Inquirer.

Rumored specs for the device suggest that the Nokia 9 could have a 5.3-inch Quad High Definition Organic LED display, similar to other high-end phones on the market today. The Snapdragon 835 chipset could be supported by an Adreno 540 Graphics Processing Unit, as well as 6 GB to 8 GB of memory.

Different variants of the Nokia 9 could have 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage, according to reports. Standard flagship phone features, such as a built-in iris scanner and fingerprint reader, are expected to come as well. The build is rumored to be a single-block aluminum frame certified at IP68 against water and dust intrusion, with a 3,800 mAH battery powering the device.

News that HMD Global has partnered with Zeiss supports speculation that the 13-megapixel dual camera setup that the Nokia 9 is using could come with Carl Zeiss lenses. The setup is also expected to support 4K video recording and optical image stabilization.