Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date: Leaked Prototype Reveals Headphone Jack and Other Key Features

The highly anticipated Nokia 9 once again finds itself in the middle of a brand-new leak that reveals what to expect in the company's first top-of-the-line Android offering.

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna)The new Nokia 6 is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

A slew of hands-on images of the purported device found their way online; unfortunately, the handset donned a case that hid much of its design.

The leak did show, however, that the Nokia 9 will keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is placed on the top portion of the smartphone. A USB-C port can also be spotted with quick charging support built into it.

It was also revealed that the Nokia 9 will be quite the heavyweight in the hardware side of things with a 5.3-inch quad high-definition (HD) display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as its power source.

The Nokia 9 will offer up 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB internal storage. There is no word yet if it will be expandable with a microSD card although this would not be much of a stretch.

The handset will also have Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and will make use of the same launcher that was seen on the Google Pixel.

Nokia is not one to be left behind in the imaging department. The company is joining the dual-camera trend by employing a pair of 13-megapixel sensors on the back of the Nokia 9.

There will be dual LED flash to go with the cameras as well as a laser autofocus window. They will come in monochrome and color views and should allow users to take pictures with both lenses.

While on paper, this would make for a smooth and excellent imaging experience, Android Headlines points out the pictures taken with the Nokia 9 shooters are underwhelming for a high-end device.

The publication, however, emphasizes that since the device used was a prototype, these pictures do not tell the whole story. In the same way, the design shown in the leaked images could end up being different from what the final product ends up having.

There is no information yet with regard to the release date of the Nokia 9.