Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Device Shows Off 8 GB RAM and More in New Leak

Nokia 9 is looking to make sure that the company's return to the mobile scene will be massive, if the latest reports about the monstrous flagship are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna)The new Nokia 6 is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

A new Geekbench listing that leaked on the web indicates that the Nokia 9 will boast a whopping 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM). This puts the device in front of the pack as majority, if not all flagships only offer as much as 6 GB only, which already churns admirable performance and power.

With extra 2 GB on the Nokia 9, the smartphone's performance alone will be quite a feat as it could improve all facets of the device down to the battery life.

It is to be noted that previous leaks actually indicated that the Nokia 9 will come with only 4 GB, half of what the Geekbench listing mentions. This could be the entry-level variant of the smartphone.

The processor is listed on Geekbench as the "ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 10 part 2048 revision 1," which GSM Arena attests is the Snapdragon 835 processor.

That being said, Nokia 9 should have the power to take on other flagships and even trounce them especially with the amount of RAM that it offers.

As for the rest of the specifications and features of the Nokia flagship, past leaks suggest it will come with a 5.3-inch quad high-definition (QHD) display, which should offer crisp visual quality.

It will also apparently offer 64 GB of internal storage to go with the copious amount of RAM. This should provide enough space for the photos that users can take using its purported dual camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors.

As far as the pricing goes, a leak from last month claims that the Nokia 9 will come with a $700 price tag. The same leak claimed that the front camera will be 12 MP and that one of the cameras on the back will be at 22 MP.

The Nokia 9 will reportedly see the light of day this fall.