Nokia Android Specs, Release Date: Android Device to Debut ZEISS Dual Camera Setup?

The ZEISS brand will be coming back to Nokia as HMD Global ushers the brand's big comeback to the mobile scene with the release of a new breed of Android smartphones.

According to Nokia Power User, HMD Global has signed a partnership deal with ZEISS, which was the primary provider of cameras for Nokia phones.

The press release picked up by the abovementioned publication states that the companies are committed to "advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones spanning the entire ecosystem from software, services, through to screen quality, and optic design" by developing "standard-defining imaging capabilities" and overall "improve consumers' imaging experience."

This is what HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela had to say about the partnership.

Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we're delivering it — co-developed imaging excellence for all.

It was ZEISS that supplied the Nokia 808 PureView and the Lumia 1020 with their key feature — the 41 MP rear camera, which GSM Arena notes offered the finest imaging experience at that time.

In fact, the innovations that Nokia and ZEISS achieved together set a higher standard in mobile imaging with Nokia Power User saying that it still remains to be the bar to reach despite the existence of top of the line flagships.

The first Nokia Android device to come out of this collaboration will reportedly be a dual-camera smartphone. Rumor has it that it will be the Nokia 9, specifically.

The handset is said to come with a 13 MP dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K video support. Other purported specs include an iris and fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 to 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and unibody aluminum chassis with iP68 rating.

The Nokia 9 will reportedly be released around late July or early August.