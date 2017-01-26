Nokia Heart Release Date, Specs Rumors: Low-End Device with 5.2-inch Display Spotted in Benchmark Listing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There has been a lot of excitement over Nokia's return to the mobile phone arena these past few weeks especially with several devices reportedly from the company popping up in the rumor mill. Now, another Nokia-branded smartphone has made an appearance online and based on its touted technical specifications, it could serve as the Finnish brand's low-end offering.

NokiaA promotional image for the Nokia 6. Another device codenamed Heart is rumored to be arriving this year.

The newest Nokia device, codenamed Heart, was recently spotted on benchmarking website GFXBench. According to the listing, the Nokia Heart features a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and the Adreno 505 graphics card. The device will have 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of built-in storage.

It was also noted that the Nokia Heart will be equipped with a 12-megapixel (MP) rear camera and a 7 MP front snapper with both cameras having the ability to record Full HD videos. Lastly, the listing revealed that the smartphone will come preinstalled with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS).

HMD Global — which along with FIH Mobile Ltd. took over Nokia's global mobile phone and tablet business from Microsoft — is rumored to be introducing at least five different smartphones this year. The Finnish company already launched the Nokia 6 in China earlier this month.

Reports suggest that the Nokia Heart appears to be a lower-end version of the Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 is already considered an entry-level device with its 5.5-inch 1,080p display, Snapdragon 430 processor and 4 GB of RAM.

While most consumers do not seem to be impressed by the Nokia Heart's less-than-stellar technical specifications, the device will most likely come with an affordable price tag that would make it a best-seller in emerging markets. To support this notion, it should be noted that the Nokia 6 sold out in just one minute when it went on sale in China — proving that there is still a huge demand for these types of devices.

The Nokia Heart is rumored to be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this February.