Nokia P1 News: New Smartphone With 6 GB RAM to Arrive at MWC 2017

Nokia is speculated to release another new Android phone at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event this month. The upcoming device is expected to run with a whopping 6 GB random access memory.

NokiaInset is the promotional photo for the newest Android Nougat-run Nokia phone exclusively released in China in January 2017 called the Nokia 6.

Reports have it that a Russian certification confirmed Nokia is set to introduce another set of smartphones at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. According to the Russian website Mobiltelefon, there were four unannounced smartphones that applied for product certification in Russia. The report did not mention any details about the mobile devices apart from their model numbers which are TA-TA-1008 and TA-TA-1030, RM-1010 and RM-1034.

Reports speculate that one of the upcoming Nokia smartphones, dubbed as the Nokia P1, will sport a 5.3-inch display with an all-metal bodywork. Its display panel is expected to be shielded with Gorilla Glass 5 and will have more protection through an IP57 dust and water resistance feature.

Like the Nokia 6, it is expected to sport a fingerprint scanner embedded in the physical home button below the screen. Nokia P1 is speculated to come with a 22.6-megapixel Carl Zeiss camera.

To pair with the 6 GB RAM, there might be variants with 128 GB and 256 GB internal memory, while the Nokia P1 will also likely run with one of the latest mobile processors, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

After the Russian certification, a poster of Nokia's MWC 2017 invitation supports the speculations that more smartphones from the company will be launched this month.

It can be recalled that, last month, Nokia launched its new flagship, the Android Nougat-run Nokia 6. The 5.5-inch device sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 3,000-milliampere hour battery pack. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4-gigahertz Cortex-A53 processing chip.

The smartphone looks promising that no wonder it was sold out after a short while from its official release. The problem is, it was exclusively released in China.

On the other hand, now that it is almost confirmed that Nokia will unveil more new smartphones, there is a good chance that these are going to be offered in more countries, considering that it will be launched at a globally watched event, the MWC 2017.