Nokia Phones Upgrade To Android Oreo Confirmed For All New Smartphone Models

Nokia official website Promotional picture for Nokia 3

HMD Global, the company behind the latest incarnation of the Nokia smartphone brand has confirmed that it will upgrade all its new smartphones to Android Oreo. This was announced by HMD Global's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, who posted it on his Twitter page.

According to Sarvikas' post, the upcoming update will cover all of Nokia's smartphone models, from the budget Nokia 3 through its flagship model the Nokia 8. He emphasized that the Nokia 3, which has a MediaTek chip instead of the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon, will get the update since it has experienced delays in receiving Android 7.1.1.

Sarvikas did not give the details as to when the Nokia line of smartphones will be getting the Android Oreo update in his post. However, given that all their models run on pure Android, it will likely come sooner compared to other handsets that have more customizations.

It's already confirmed that the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will ship with Android Oreo when they go on a sale this month. This means that other manufacturers will be eager not to get left behind, Nokia included.

Google announced the Android Oreo back in August, but so far, it is only available for Pixel and Nexus devices in the Android beta program. Historically, it takes months before handsets to receive the first updates so fans might have to wait for a while.

Nevertheless, HMD Global has promised its users that it will deliver swift monthly security and version updates. So far, it has made good on that promise so Nokia fans can hang on to that as well.

The Finnish company was also included in Google's list of handset makers that will launch or upgrade to the Android Oreo by the end of the year. The list also includes Essential, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony.