'Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat' Anime Spoilers: Princess of the Netherworld Transforms Schoolboy Into a Cat; Hilarity Ensues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat."

Nora has been turned into a black cat by a powerful princess from the underworld, and the only thing that can turn him back is a kiss from a girl. Will he ever find that one special girl on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series "Nora to Ojo to Noraneko Heart" or "Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat"?

When the series began, Nora was already a cat being cared for by his three female friends: the first year girl, Yuuki; his fellow second-year student, Michi, who is also his childhood friend; and Shachi, an orphan Nora found at the beach in his childhood.

Every one of these girls wanted to turn him back into being a human, but they didn't quite know how to start. It was only when they asked the princess of the underworld, Patricia, that they found out about the kiss.

But three episodes in and Nora is still a cat. Does this mean that no one is all that willing to spare a feline that one powerful kiss? And now that Patricia's sisters from the underworld, Lucia and Eurasia, have also come to the world of the living, how will this affect Nora's chances of ever gaining his human form?

Moreover, will the short-form series, which only runs for almost four minutes, ever reveal why Patricia ended up turning Nora into a cat in the first place?

This series is based on the Japanese adult visual novel of the same name, developed by Harukaze and released for Windows in 2016. A version for the PlayStation Vita console is scheduled for release on Sept. 28.

On the other hand, the anime adaptation will run for 12 episodes, which will, later on, be attached to the PlayStation Vita game version as Blu-ray and DVD. The series is being directed by Kenshirou Morii from scripts written by Hato.

"Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat" airs on Wednesdays, 10:45 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:15 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.