'Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat' Episode 7 Spoilers: Did the Netherworld Princess Permanently Turn Everyone Into Goats?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat."

Princess Patricia and the girls have been turned into goats. However, it is unclear if this is just a one-time gag or if this is a situation that could well last into the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat."

In what fans have been describing to be the strangest episode they have seen from an anime in a while, Patricia and the girls were seen grazing and lazing around in a farm as goats. They're not even animated anymore in a reel that seemed to have been taken straight out of some animal documentary.

It was eventually revealed that Patricia's magic did this, and if it's anything at all like what happened with Nora, it seemed that the only way to turn them all back to normal is through a kiss. Then again, who would willingly kiss a goat?

Although the episode seemed rather bizarre, it may have just led these girls — or, at least, some of them — to an important realization: it's hard being an animal.

Could this thought finally lead to a determination for any one of them to do something about Nora's predicament? All of them have the ability to turn him back, but, as shown in the first episode, each one of them also has their own personal inhibitions about kissing a cat.

Then again, could this actually be the path that this week's episode was leading the narrative to, or was this supposed to have been just a fun detour from the animated world of Patricia, Nora, and their friends?

"Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat" airs on Wednesdays, 10:45 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:15 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.