Norman Reedus Dating Diane Kruger: 'The Walking Dead' Star Can't Hide Love for Girlfriend

"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus didn't use to acknowledge that he is dating "Troy" actress Diane Kruger. In recent months, however, he no longer keeps his love for his girlfriend from the prying public.

Reedus and Kruger recently went on a summer holiday in Costa Rica. They enjoyed each other's company amid the sand and surf and following months of not seeing each other due to work commitments.

Before their romantic getaway, Reedus was holed up in Atlanta for work on "The Walking Dead." Kruger, on the other hand, was in Canada filming "JT LeRoy" with Kristen Stewart and Jim Sturgess.

The pair has not officially confirmed their relationship to the press but in March, Reedus and Kruger were seen making out in New York in what looked like their date night. Fans also took their Instagram exchanges as an acknowledgment that they are together, especially after Kruger called Reedus her "babe" in the comments.

Reedus and Kruger did "Sky" in 2015 for IFC Films and the dating rumors started then. Kruger, however, was still in a long-term relationship with Joshua Jackson while Reedus was also rumored to be seeing Emily Kinney, his co-star on "The Walking Dead."

Kruger and Jackson broke up in July 2016 after 10 years of being together. Six months later, Kruger and Reedus were seen in public.

"Diane wants everything to be new and is starting afresh," according to a source. "The plan is to buy a base in New York that will be for her and Norman, but they are already living together at his place."

The source added that the couple intends to build a life together. Whether this will lead to marriage is anybody's guess. In 2011, Kruger said in an interview that she doesn't believe in marriage after having gone through one at a younger age.

"I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There's no paper that will make you stay," she told Glamour.

Reedus, on the other hand, never married but he has a teenage son with former supermodel Helena Christensen.