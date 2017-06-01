North America Fans Can Watch Sony's E3 Presentation for Free

People from North America who cannot attend the Electronic Entertainment Expo can once again watch Sony's presentation for free in select movie theaters across the region.

Sony/PlayStationTickets are now available for this year's Sony E3 Experience.

In just a couple of weeks, the annual E3 event will kick off in Los Angeles, California. The said event has been known to host some of the biggest presentations from major companies, thus announcements of anticipated games as well as the introduction of exciting technology products are expected to happen there.

Sony is one of the major companies that usually takes the E3 stage with some show-stopping announcements. However, not every fan can make it to Los Angeles and witness the event first-hand.

Realizing that, Sony made a way to accommodate its fans across North America by letting them witness the company's E3 presentation in real-time. So for the fourth time, according to an official blog post, Sony will telecast their E3 event in more than 85 movie theaters on Friday, June 12.

In the same blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment's marketing specialist Tiane Bella said, "Watching the announcements and news alongside other members of the PlayStation community is an experience like no other."

People who attends the simulcast in the designated movie theaters will "take home an exclusive poster and #76 from the PlayStation Collectable Card series."

Sony started to give out free tickets Tuesday morning. To get one, fans need to create a Gofobo account and then register at playstation.com/E3experience. The availability of tickets is on a "while supplies last" basis. Tickets will be sent to the email address linked to the Gofobo account.

Anyone below the age of 17 is not allowed to enter the movie theater for the said event. This means attendees will be required to present a valid ID that indicates their age before they can be allowed to go inside.

Meanwhile, Sony has also organized a viewing telecast for fans in Brazil.

The complete list of designated movie theaters across North America can be viewed in the above-mentioned Sony blog post.