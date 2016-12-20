North American Mission Board Gives a Gift of 'Christmas Backpacks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This holiday season, 50,000 children living in the Appalachia and Mississippi Delta regions will receive backpacks filled with school supplies, new items of clothing and a Christmas gift thanks to the efforts of the Southern Baptist Convention–supported North American Mission Board.

Bill Barker, the NAMB national director of Appalachian regional ministry/Mississippi River ministry, spearheaded the effort through Send Relief, an organization that distributed the items to recipients.

In an interview with The Christian Post earlier this week, Barker said NAMB provided "Christmas backpacks" filled with goodies to local ministries, churches, and schools. Those organizations then distributed the backpacks to children in need in their communities.

