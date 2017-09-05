North Korea Hydrogen Bomb Test Latest News: South Korea Conducts Live-Fire Drills in Response

(Photo: KCNA via Reuters) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, September 3, 2017.

South Korea has responded to North Korea's latest nuclear test involving a hydrogen bomb by having the army and air force conduct a live-fire exercise.

They used surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and F-15K fighter jets during the drill meant to simulate a strike against the nuclear test site of North Korea.

In their sixth nuclear test that took place on Sunday, North Korea made use of a hydrogen bomb that was deemed the most powerful weapon they ever tested.

South Korean intelligence officials believe that there are signs that North Korea is gearing up for another test involving a ballistic missile although there is no word when that could take place.

The South now plans to conduct more joint live-fire exercises with the United States so as to show to North Korea of their very own firepower. In fact, president, Moon Jae-in has given the thumbs up to further deployments of a controversial U.S. missile defense system as early as this week.

North Korea's hydrogen bomb test appears to have convinced Moon to approve terminal high-altitude area defense or Thaad, which was something he was blatantly against up until Sunday.

There are already negotiations between Seoul and Washington regarding the launch of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and strategic bomber among many more military armaments to further show their force to the North following the hydrogen bomb test.

Speaking about South Korea's drill, U.S. defense secretary James Mattis, following a meeting with President Donald Trump, had this to say via The Guardian:

Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam or our allies, will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming. We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea. But as I said, we have many options to do so.

Moon and Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe are both keen in having North Korea answer to sanctions with the latter telling his fellow leader that the hydrogen bomb test was "a head-on challenge to the international community."

Abe believes that China and Russia should also join in to urge the North with the "strongest possible pressure" to stop their nuclear and ballistic tests.

Despite showing that they are one to put up a fight, South Korea remains open to talk things through with the North. Switzerland has troops in the demarcation zone between South Korea and North Korea to serve as the mediator.

Speaking about the crisis, Swiss president Doris Leuthard explained:

It is really time now to sit down at a table. Big powers have a responsibility.

In light of the matter, Trump tweeted that South Korea has realized that "their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing."

However, an Asia expert with the Center for a New American Security named Patrick Cronin believes his remark was likely "to stiffen the spine of an ally".