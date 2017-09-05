North Korea Nuclear Tests News: China Disappointed Over Ally; South Korea and US Set Up Military Defenses

Reuters/Jason Lee China appears to be disappointed over North Korea's continuous display of nuclear missile weapons.

China appears to be disappointed with North Korea's display of nuclear missile weapons. Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea are setting up defenses and resolutions to prevent further damage brought upon North Korea's missile tests.

North Korea's Pyongyang successfully executed their sixth nuclear test last Sunday, Sept. 3, and it appears that China's President Xi Jinping is disappointed, CNN reports.

This is because Pyongyang's recent nuclear missile test loomed over the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) conference, which is the third time North Korea has spoiled China's big events.

The first time was when China hosted the G20 summit in 2016, while the other one was when Jinping revealed their economic blueprint at the Belt and Road summit last May.

Former CNN Beijing bureau chief, Mike Chinoy, said that China has been persuading North Korea not to test any more nuclear missiles. However, North Korea is not cooperating.

"For the North Koreans to deliberately choose a few hours before a very important summit meeting when Xi Jinping is hosting the leaders from India, Brazil and South Africa -- a big, big deal for the Chinese -- is a deliberate poke in the eye from North Korea," Chinoy explained.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea are already working on their military defenses and other resolutions that will prevent the threats from North Korea.

The U.S. is planning to create a new resolution with the United Nations to raise the sanctions for North Korea's dangerous nuclear missile tests, BBC confirmed, while South Korea conducted live-fire naval drills to send them a message.

"If the enemy provokes anywhere ... we will immediately hit back and bury them at sea," commander of the 13th Maritime Battle Group, Capt. Choi Young-chan, shared with Yonhap News Agency.

However, China and Russia urged the U.S. and South Korea to hinder their military forces in exchange for North Korea's halt in nuclear missile testing.

But U.S. Ambassador for the U.N. Nikki Haley said that it was "insulting."

"When a rogue regime has a nuclear weapon and an ICBM pointed at you, you do not take steps to lower your guard. No one would do that," Haley added.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump also took a jab at China over the matter on Twitter, saying that they can't get North Korea under control.

"North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success," Trump's statement reads.