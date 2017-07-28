North Korea Nuclear Threat Update 2017: Kim Jung-Un Threatens to Launch Nuclear Strike if Trump Attempts to Remove Him From Position

(Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, U.S., July 24, 2017.

After announcing a few weeks ago that it would take about four years for North Korea to finish its missile aimed at the United States, American intelligence agencies have recently cut their estimate to just one year.

New reports claim that in 12 months, North Korea can finish developing a missile that would bring a nuclear weapon to the United States. This nuclear weapon reportedly fits into the warhead of the missile and is strong enough to destroy parts of continental U.S.A.

Given their recent estimate, officials of American intelligence agencies now recognize that they had underestimated the strong resolve and ability of North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un in coming up with a weapon that could potentially reach and destroy America.

According to Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman General Paul Selva, who testified last week before the Senate Armed Services Committee, North Korea has "the capacity to strike the United States with any degree of accuracy or reasonable confidence of success."

Selva said that although previous tests failed, Kim and his missile engineers are now refining their missile's technology and are on their way to getting rid of the major hurdles.

As of now, U.S. President Donald Trump refuses to come up with new strategies against the potential cyber attacks by North Korea. When he assumed the presidency, he promised to not employ the same strategy that Obama used during his term, which is "strategic patience," toward the county.

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to launch a nuclear strike on "the heart of the U.S." if Trump tries to remove Kim as their leader. The threat came after CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement last week that the Trump administration would find a way to separate Kim from his nuclear stockpile. "The North Korean people I'm sure are lovely people and would love to see him go," said Pompeo.