North Korea Successfully Launches Ballistic Missile; Weapon Likely Lands in Japanese Waters

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2017.

North Korea has announced that they have successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of its leader, Kim Jong-Un. The test comes amid rising tensions in the Korean Peninsula as the hermit kingdom continues to pursue its nuclear capability.

The missile reportedly reached an altitude of "well over" 2,500 kilometers, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense. Officials said that it flew for over 40 minutes before landing within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese government wasted no time condemning the test, calling it an "extremely problematic act" and in violation of the Security Council resolution. Officials said they have launched a formal protest against North Korea, saying they cannot condone these repeated acts of provocation.

South Korea also reacted to the recent test, with President Moon Jae-in In ordering a meeting of top officials. South Korean officials say the missile was launched from the Banghyun area in Northern Pyong An Province at around 9:40 am KST.

"Our military is maintaining full preparedness against the possibility of North Korea's additional provocation," said Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Roh Jae-cheon. The United States also condemned the test, with President Donald Trump saying he will not let any North Korean nucleare missile reach the United States.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the United States is not under any immediate threat from the type of missile that was tested. David Wright, director of the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, echoed NORAD's statements; however, while the missile cannot reach the lower 48 states, Alaska and Hawaii are still within its effective range.

North Korea appears to be timing its missile to have the maximum geopolitical impact it can. Tuesday's launch is no exception. However, there's no telling how much more the international community will tolerate their blatant disregard of their continued warnings.