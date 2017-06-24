North Korea Tests Rocket Engine Believed to Be for ICBM

North Korea has conducted another rocket test, this time for a propulsion system that could make its way into an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to United States officials.

Reuters/Kim Kyung-HoonA North Korean flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing January 6, 2016.

U.S. officials have reported another test by the Pyongyang regime, the latest in the series of missile and ordnance test this year by the reclusive country, according to Reuters.

In their assessment, a U.S. official confided under the condition of anonymity that the new rocket being tested by North Korea could be a key component of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) engine.

According to the U.S. official, the engine tested by the reclusive regime could be part of the smallest stage of an ICBM rocket engine. An ICBM engine may have two to three stages, depending on the range they are designed for.

The state media under the North Korea's government control did not broadcast any report on the rocket test, according to Al Jazeera. The silence from the Pyongyang-based news agency is surprising given the regime's usual practice of reporting on their military tests for propaganda.

Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke during an inspection tour of a test launch of a ballistic missile being developed by his country.

"I believe in dialogue, but dialogue is possible when it's backed by strong defense and engagement policy is possible only when we have security ability that can overwhelm the North," Moon said on Friday, June 23.

An ICBM is a guided ballistic missile, conventionally named for their minimum range of 5,500 kilometers or 3,400 miles. These guided missiles are primarily designed for the delivery of nuclear weapons, and each of these missiles could potentially carry more than one thermonuclear warheads.

The head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency told Congress last month that North Korea could be on an "inevitable" course to having a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the country. While the North American continent is about 9,000 km from North Korea, ICBMs could be designed to travel more than 10,000 km.