'Nosferatu' Remake 2017 Release Date, Cast News: 'Split' Actress to Star

The highly anticipated "Nosferatu" remake is slowly taking shape with actress Anya Taylor-Joy officially boarding the Robert Eggers project.

According to Variety, Taylor-Joy is currently in talks with Studio 8 to headline the much-awaited remake. A movie like "Nosferatu" is definitely right up the star's wheelhouse.

The actress recently shared the silver screen with James McAvoy in M. Night Shyamalan's critically acclaimed horror thriller "Split."

It is because of this film that her involvement in the "Nosferatu" remake was delayed. It turns out that early in the development of the film, Eggers already wanted Taylor-Joy to be in it.

After all, she and Eggers himself worked together in the former's breakout psychological thriller "The Witch." Now the pair will team up again, this time to remake the horror classic.

Fans hope that their tried-and-tested team will make the "Nosferatu" remake a bigger success than many already hope it will be.

Eggers will direct and write "Nosferatu" while Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus will serve as producers. No other cast members have been confirmed yet.

The original "Nosferatu," which is considered an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" novel, was released in 1922. It was a silent film that followed the story of vampire Count Orlok of Transylvania, who finds love in the real estate agent's wife while on the prowl for a new house in Germany.

"Nosferatu" was already remade by Werner Herzog back in 1979 and now it is the turn of Eggers to show a fresh new spin on the horror classic.

As for Taylor-Joy, Argentine-British movie star has a lot of projects underway. She is currently filming a series titled "The Miniaturist" and is also set to star in the 2018 comic book movie "X-Men: The New Mutants," where she will play the role of Magik.

Other movie projects she will star in are still in early development including the romance drama "The Sea of Change" and "Glass," which is another thriller.