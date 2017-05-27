Not Ashamed Of The Gospel: 3 Times We Can Be Ashamed Of The Gospel And How To Overcome Them

All Christians are given the mandate to preach the Gospel to all nations, even to every creature (see Matthew 28:18-20; Mark 16:15). It's our divine duty and privilege to tell people who Christ Jesus is and what He has done for all of us. And not only is the Gospel of Christ a message of hope – it's the only message that will bring life to those who receive it the right way.

Pixabay

There are many instances, however, that we Christians actually become ashamed of the very message that caused us to believe in Christ and be saved by Him. If it weren't for the love of God that gave boldness to those who shared the Gospel to us, we wouldn't even be Christian today.

As recipients of God's love and salvation through the atoning work of Christ, this should be our declaration:

"For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, "The just shall live by faith."" (Romans 1:16-17)

Make it yours

Friend, do you feel ashamed of the Gospel? Perhaps you're telling me now that you don't, but there are instances where your actions and words betray you. Reflect on whether you do the following:

1) Water Down The Word

When we try to share the Gospel of Christ, do we try to make it sound politically correct so that we won't be labeled as "extreme"? Or, when we try to preach the Gospel, do we take away the seemingly "harsh" topics of sin and human depravity, so that we won't sound offensive? Oops, we've watered it down, suggesting we're not as unashamed of it as we thought.

2) Present The Gospel As An 'Option' Rather Than An Ultimatum

We can also fall into the trap of presenting the Gospel as "another" way to life, eternal security, and true joy and peace. Jesus is black-and-white regarding salvation: those who believe Him will be saved, and those who don't won't be saved (see John 3:16, 18; Mark 16:16).

When we treat the Gospel of Christ as "one of the ways" to be God's child or perhaps "a good way" to bless someone, we treat it like an option. Going to church, doing good things, even reading the Bible is a good thing, but these aren't enough to save anybody. Those who want to be saved must believe in Christ (see John 3:16; Ephesians 2:8-9; Acts 4:12).

3) Shy Away From Sharing It

Lastly and most commonly, when we prefer to simply be "a good friend" or a "good Christian" to others without sharing the Gospel to them, we actually are hiding what we believe in from them. When we don't tell them what Christ did for them and what He demands for us to be saved, what's that friendship for? And when we tell ourselves we're being salt and light but we don't tell them the source of that salt and light in us, then what good is it?

Our kind acts and thoughtful deeds have limited power in themselves. Only Christ can truly save, and they should believe in Him as much as we believe in Him.

Overcoming these things

Friend, I am writing this to help you overcome and be unashamed of the Gospel that sets people free from sin. Think about this: If those who shared the Gospel to you were ashamed of it, you wouldn't have heard it. If the disciples of Christ shied away from sharing the Gospel for fear of rejection or ridicule, who would have heard it?

If Christ Himself was ashamed of God's plans and love for all of us who are destined for God's wrath, then who could have been saved? Jesus suffered the humiliation of a public trial, flogging and execution for us so how can we be ashamed of Him?

Don't be ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, my friend. It's the most beautiful and important thing that ever happened. Don't waste that precious life-saving treasure you have in your heart.

"How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?" (Romans 10:14)