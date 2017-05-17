Number of Breast Reduction Surgeries for Men Shoot Up by 400% in the U.K.

A leading cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon revealed that the number of male patients who undergo breast reduction procedure has increased fourfold over the past five years in U.K. which underscores the problem of enlarged breasts of men and the subsequent decline of their self-esteem.

Reuters/Benoit TessierTechnicians work in the processing of silicone gel breast implant manufactured by the French company Sebbin laboratories in Boissy-l'Aillerie, northern Paris January 12, 2012.

Dr. Navid Jallali didn't provide figures on how many men have undergone surgery except to say that up to 50 percent of all males may be affected with gynaecomastia, the medical term for man boobs. This has led sufferers to be ridiculed and treated unfairly, according to Daily Mail.

Gynaecomastia is usually blamed on obesity but the real cause is hormonal imbalance between the hormones testosterone and oestrogen. Testosterone is important to block the oestrogen from causing the breast tissue to grow. The problem occurs when the level of testosterone drops.

While the condition may not be life-threatening, it often leads to psychological or emotional problems caused by appearance. "Depression can be a real issue as they're left shouldering the heavy burden of such a stigma," Jallali said. "It's deeply troubling."

This feminization of biological men has caused many patients to contemplate suicide based on online forums dedicated to gynaecomastia. Aside from bearing the shame, patients are also discriminated by being denied treatment by National Health Service (NHS) for having no health benefit.

Male patients must try diet and medication first for them to qualify for surgery. If these fail, they have to demonstrate "a clear medical need" like distress or pain. Those who can afford will have to shell out more than $5,000 to undergo the procedure as the NHS considers it a low clinical priority for funding.

Social psychologist Dr. Paula Singleton considers the situation "unfair" because women can get breast enhancement on the NHS if their lack of breast tissue is causing them psychological harm. She urges the government to put in place clear national guidelines to fund procedures for both males and females.

