'Nuns' Rob Bank in Pennsylvania: FBI Searches for Two Female Suspects After Failed Robbery

Youtube/Citizens Bank Still from the Citizens Bank commercial

The authorities are in search of two women linked to an attempted robbery in Pennsylvania. The perpetrators tried to steal money from the Citizens Bank in Tannersville in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 28, while dressed as nuns.

The robbers, however, were reportedly unable to seize anything. The police stated that the "nuns," who wore the familiar black habits and veils, were perhaps spooked by the alarm system that the tellers set off.

It's also unclear for now if the persons of interest are actual nuns or they only donned the garments to disguise themselves. One of the robbers also had sunglasses on, which made the face more unrecognizable.

Now, the FBI is on the case after taking over the investigations that the Pocono Township police initiated. Authorities could not determine if the robbers escaped on foot or had a vehicle waiting for them while the robbery was in progress.

The Citizens Bank remains closed as investigations continue. The FBI is supposedly looking at surveillance photos to determine the identities of the robbers. Allegedly, the suspects could be Hispanic women of medium build, around 5 feet to 5 feet two inches tall.

#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5'-5'2"; wore nuns' habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/Ujoxnjy3D2 — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 28, 2017

Witnesses said that the robbers posing as nuns asked the bank's clients to raise both their hands while one instructed the teller for the money. After the alarm triggered, however, the suspects decided to run off. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the robbery attempt.

A similar incident took place in Chicago in 2011. Two individuals also dressed up as nuns and held up the TCF bank in Palos Heights, Illinois. Unlike the incident in Pennsylvania, however, the robbers in Chicago were able to take off with a duffel bag full of money.

Bank robbers in disguises are nothing new and some might be inspired to wear costumes from Hollywood movies.

Meanwhile, the FBI is asking anyone with information on the Pennsylvania bank robbers to ring 215-418-4000 to help close the case.