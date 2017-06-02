Nutritionist Shares What Food Jet Lagged Travelers Should Eat

Jet lag can ruin the first few days of a holiday if the traveler is flying across time zones. The feeling is associated with fatigue, digestive problems, appetite changes, altered blood pressure and insomnia. Even the most experienced travelers are not immune to these symptoms.

The worst form of jet lag normally occurs after a long trans-Atlantic flight. This is caused by the disruption of the internal body clock known as the "circadian rhythm" which governs when a person wakes up and goes to sleep. The good news is that science has learned that certain types of food can help restart the human body clock.

But before going there, a traveler one should know those that should be avoided if he/she goes on an overnight flight. First, they should stay hydrated before, during and after a flight to ease jet lag. But this should be done with water, as alcohol and caffeine dehydrate the body.

Before and during the flight, they should avoid gas-producing food like carbonated beverages and cruciferous vegetables including broccoli and cauliflower. They should not eat coleslaw, a typical in-flight meal, because of its cabbage which is cruciferous. The travelers should also stay away from fatty and starchy food that will cause gas in the stomach, which cannot be relieved by sitting idly during a long haul flight.

So what should be eaten during the flight and upon landing to restart the body clock? Nutritionist Lily Soutter recommends tart cherry juice for better sleep quality. However, he reminded flyers to take it easy on the sugar. Another fruit that helps in the sleeping process is kiwi because of its melatonin content.

Eggs can regulate the body clock due to its vitamin B12, which supports the brain in its transition from sleep mode to the awakening state. Magnesium, which can be found in green, leafy vegetables, helps the body follow the natural sleeping cycle. Carbohydrates release insulin into the blood which induces sleep.