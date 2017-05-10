Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Release Date, News: Images of Rumored GPU Leaked

To face Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) advances in the market with their Radeon RX 500 series cards, Nvidia is turning once again to its Pascal architecture to build a competing Graphics Processing Unit. A leaked photo just revealed that the unannounced GeForce GT 1030 card will have the Nvidia GP108 graphics chip.

Reuters/Robert GalbraithThe logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California

The latest graphics chip based on the Pascal architecture has been caught on camera by Expreview, via Videocardz, and it looks to be the smallest chip captured on photo for the Pascal line. This new chip, designated as the GP108-300 GPU, is expected to power the upcoming GT 1030.

This latest entry to the GT line of GPUs could have been a move made by Nvidia in response to the market pressure exerted by AMD's Radeon RX 500 line of cards — the RX 550 GPU in particular. Faced with new competition, Nvidia decided to launch a refresh of its GT line.

Sources have said that the GT 1030 will be the sole representative of the GT line for Nvidia's GeForce 10 product set. This means that those looking to hold out for a GT 1040 will not be seeing the follow-up card for quite some time. The GT 1030 has also been rumored to be targeted at the Chinese market.

Since the card is aimed to compete with the RX 500 and its price range, the GeForce GT 1030 is expected to retail at or below the Radeon's sticker price of $79, according to WCCF Tech. With the GP108 GPU at its core, the GT 1030 is expected to have 512 Complete Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) stream processors, with a 64-bit bus interface. The card could ship with 2 GB or 4 GB of memory and will draw just 30W of power.

With such a small power draw, the GT 1030 is expected to perform well even without an additional power connector, especially when compared to the Radeon RX 550 and its 50W power draw.