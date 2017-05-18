NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 Specs, Price Review: Low-Cost GPU Arrives for Budget Builders

After releasing a series of high-end graphics cards, NVIDIA silently came out with an affordable line of GPUs when the semiconductor manufacturer made a surprising move by unveiling the new GeForce GT 1030.

geforce.comFront view of the GeForce GT 1030 GPU from NVIDIA

NVIDIA's website reveals that the newly released affordable GPU can perform a lot of tasks without having to put a dent in users' pockets. It can be used for video and photo editing and playing low-resolution video games without compromising the speed.

"The GeForce GT 1030 comes with all the performance goodness of GeForce Experience™. This is the gateway to great PC gaming, giving you industry-leading NVIDIA drivers for optimal performance and best-in-class stability — all with one-click convenience," the graphics processor manufacturer states.

According to reports, the new graphics unit comes with a 2 GB of GDDR memory built on a 64-bit bus and 384 CUDA cores. It also features a boost clock that reaches 1,468 MHz and can reportedly support as much as 7680 x 4320 resolutions at 60 Hz.

NVIDIA also reportedly used 6 Gbps chips, which means it has a memory bandwidth of 48 GB/s. It will reportedly not require any additional power connector, while its TDP can be rated at 30W, which is slightly lower than Radeon RX 550 that comes with a TDP of 50W.

Reports also mention that the GT 1030 line of graphics processor was built deliberately to compete with the Radeon RX 550 that came out in the market in April this year.

At the moment, the GT 1030 graphics card SC Low Profile version can be purchased for $70, which is at par with Radeon's low-cost graphics card.

Other GT 1030 GPU editions include the GeForce GT 1030 SC Single Slot and the GeForce GT 1030 SC Passive Low Profile, which are both expected to be out in the market in the coming days. The price points of both GPUs are also expected to be released and announced soon.