NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti News: Expected to Come at PAX East 2017, to Bring Tight Competition Against AMD Vega 10

While AMD is taking all the limelight with its upcoming Vega 10, NVIDIA steals the show with its upcoming NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. While the company has yet to announce the release of its graphics processing unit (GPU), it is expected to be introduced at the PAX East 2017.

NVIDIA fans are looking at the possibility that the anticipated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will finally be launched at PAX East 2017, which will happen on March 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The information has apparently been leaked by someone who works for one of NVIDIA's partners.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will be the final product in the company's Pascal series. The anticipated card is set to come out before the company introduces its upcoming GPU architecture, which is called "Volta." Tech analysts believe that GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the final powerful Pascal-based architecture that the company will introduce to the market.

The premium graphics card is expected to give a performance boost to the gaming world. It is said to have 12 billion transistors, which is a giant leap from GTX 1080's 7.2 billion ones. Also, the imminent chip will have a whopping 4.8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), alongside a better bandwidth model of GDDRX5.

Since it is dubbed the next most powerful Pascal-based GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti comes with a hefty price tag. It is forecast that the graphics card will be priced between $630 and $1,200.

The news about NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti's release sparked another rumor that it will be in a tight competition with AMD's Vega 10. AMD is set to unveil several new cards in May, including the anticipated Vega 10 that is promised to have better management of memory traffic.

AMD Vega 10 sports a new technology that can boost an 8 GB of RAM to a gigantic 16 GB size. This is on top of the card's many premium features that will soon be announced by the company.