NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti News: PAX East Unveiling Rumored For New Graphics Card, Could Also Be Pricey

The prolonged absence of NVIDIA's rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card was expected to finally come to an end earlier this month, as many had pointed to this year's Consumer Electronics Show as being an ideal launching pad for it.

Facebook/NVIDIAThe rumored NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card could make its debut in March

Alas, there was no GTX 1080 Ti shown off during that event. However, if a recent rumor is to be believed, then people may not end up having to wait that long before they can finally see it.

According to a report from The Tech Buyer's Guru, the currently missing graphics card will apparently make its debut during the upcoming PAX East event that is set to get underway in March.

The new details related to the graphics card were apparently shared by a "friendly rep at the MSI booth," so the launch details are not official just yet, though there are reasons why a potential PAX East unveiling would make sense.

For instance, while the upcoming event is focused mainly on the many forms of gaming, there would still be room there for the possible debut of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. As noted over on the event's official website, high-end PC units are typically present at the venue. This means PCs powered by the GTX 1080 Ti could be right at home there.

Hosting the unveiling of such an eagerly anticipated piece of hardware could also signal that event organizers are looking to pay attention to even more facets of the gaming world.

Whenever the rumored graphics card is revealed, gamers should apparently count on it being on the pricier side. A recent report from PCGamesN put forth the possibility that the price tag of the graphics card could fall between $630 and $1200, and that it may end up closer to the upper limit of that price range.

More news about the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti should be made available in the near future.