NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Review: Graphic Card Delivers Exceptional Visuals for a Cost

For PC Gamers, the graphic card installed in one's system is one of the key components to a smooth and satisfying playthrough. As such, the dawning of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was something that was highly anticipated, and all for good reason.

(Photo: Facebook/NVIDIA) Promotional photo for NVidia GTX 1080 Ti.

According to Gizmodo, the GTX 1080 Ti lives up to the hype surrounding it. It is definitely one of the most powerful graphic cards out in the market, and allows some of the current games to run on its optimal performance. With the demand for 4K graphics on an all-time high, it is a necessity for those who value such essence.

While the GTX 1080 still performs well, it pales in comparison to the new GTX 1080 Ti. The frames per second (fps) ran on the GTX 1080 Ti is something to marvel at, as it does not leave any room for lag time, allowing smooth transition between one scene to another.

Of course, the biggest downside of getting the new graphic card, like any new technology, is the price. Valued at around $700, it is absolutely an expensive vice to be addicted to, but for hardcore gamers, this is a small price to pay in exchange for a better gaming experience. All in all, it depends on one's preference in terms of performance and budget.

As far as its compatibility goes, 9to5 Mac admits that the graphic card shines the brightest when paired with Windows PCs. While macOS can benefit from its increased performance, it is only with Windows that it achieves its full potential, allowing it to really soar through with test runs.

It can be recalled that people worried why the GTX 1080 Ti didn't launch during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Apparently, the wait was all worth it, and it's really a matter of deciding between performance and expenditure.