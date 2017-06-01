NVIDIA Max-Q Release Date, Specs News: New Design Approach Guarantees Thin and Light Gaming Laptops

People have come to accept that portable gaming entails big and heavy laptops with the tendency to run hot easily. But now, NVIDIA is looking to revolutionize this segment through Max-Q, a new design approach that guarantees thinner, lighter and quieter gaming laptops.

NVIDIAA promotional image for NVIDIA's Max-Q gaming laptop.

NVIDIA's innovative design philosophy is inspired by Max-Q, a principle used in aerospace engineering wherein aerodynamic stress on a spacecraft is at its highest. The tech company noted that today's thin laptops usually struggle with space and weight constraints as well as thermal and electrical limitations. With that, NVIDIA's Max-Q approach assures good performance and efficiency despite being faced with tough conditions.

The overall result is a gaming laptop that is 18 mm thick — comparable to the size of a MacBook Air. Moreover, it also delivers 70 percent more performance than what is currently available in the market.

In terms of specific components, Max-Q sports NVIDIA's Pascal-based graphics processing units (GPUs), specifically the GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 and 1060. These chips use cutting-edge technologies like the 16 nm FinFET process and GDDR5X memory to deliver gaming performance and efficiency at the same time. They help prolong a device's battery life as well.

The tech company also integrates advanced and sophisticated chassis and cooling systems so that the gaming laptop is able to deliver quieter operations. Specifically, WhisperMode technology works to pace a game's frame rate while adjusting graphics settings.

Starting June 27, gamers will be able to see how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have utilized NVIDIA's Max-Q design to deliver thin and light gaming laptops. The list already includes the Acer Predator Triton 700, ASUS ROG Zephyrus, Clevo P950HR and the MSI GS63VR. More devices from the likes of Alienware, HP, Origin PC, and Lenovo will be unveiled next month.

With these gaming laptops arriving in the market very soon, gamers will no longer have to sacrifice or settle for anything bulky and heavy when it comes to portable gaming.