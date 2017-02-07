NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPU Release Date, Specs News: Pascal-Based Graphics Card Designed for Workstations, Complex Workflows

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With the advent of advanced technologies, professionals have found that workflows that deal with high-performance computing (HPC) have also become much more demanding due to large volumes of data. NVIDIA is offering a solution to this predicament via its new range of Quadro graphics processing units (GPUs) that are designed to increase the capabilities of workstations.

A promotional image for NVIDIA's new range of Pascal-based Quadro GPUs.

"Our new Quadro lineup provides the graphics and compute performance required to address these challenges. And, by unifying compute and design, the Quadro GP100 transforms the average desktop workstation with the power of a supercomputer," said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA.

The recently introduced family of Pascal-based graphics cards include the GP100, which delivers twice the performance of its predecessor and is equipped with ultra-fast memory. It aims to streamline workflows for engineers, designers, researchers and artists.

The Quadro GP100 GPU is able to accomplish tasks in simulation, rendering and design much faster and in a more precise manner due to the presence of 16 GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM2). Professionals can even combine two GP100 chips to harness the power of 32 GB of HBM2 within a single workstation.

The GP100 also features 20 teraflops of 16-bit floating point precision computing which makes it ideal to run deep learning tasks and software using either Windows or Linux operating systems.

Furthermore, there is support for virtual reality (VR) so artists are able to create lifelike and immersive environments. They can also experience very complex designs at scale. When it comes to photorealism, NVIDIA claims that their new GPUs can render images 18 times faster than a central processing unit (CPU).

Ultimately, NVIDIA's Pascal-based Quadro chips will be able to provide all the power that professionals need to accomplish their tasks with just one workstation. They can also support an expansive setup with up to five 5K displays. Though the Quadro GPUs are expected to come with a steep price tag, they will actually be more cost-effective as they will eliminate the need for additional workstations and equipment.

The NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPU will be available to purchase in March.