NVIDIA Quadro GP100 Specs, Release Date News: Fastest GPU Quadro Line Ever Presented, Transforms Average Desktop to Supercomputer

NVIDIA recently announced the fresh new lineup of cards in its hit Quadro series. The GP100 is positioned as a premium graphics processing unit (GPU) capable of transforming "an average desktop workstation with the power of a supercomputer."

The company unveiled the GP100 at the SolidWorks Conference in Los Angeles that took place on Feb. 5–8. The company has several Pascal-based Quadro GPUs introduced, alongside the Quadro GP100. While most of NVIDIA's GPUs are made for gaming, this one is made for engineering applications, virtual reality creation and simulation.

"Professional workflows are now infused with artificial intelligence, virtual reality and photorealism, creating new challenges for our most demanding users," said NVIDIA Vice President of Professional Visualization, Bob Pette, on the company's website.

"Our new Quadro lineup provides the graphics and compute performance required to address these challenges. And, by unifying compute and design, the Quadro GP100 transforms the average desktop workstation with the power of a supercomputer," he added.

Being based on Pascal architecture, it has the ability to support 5K displays at the maximum at 60 Hz. It is also the fastest chip that the Quadro line has offered due to its 32-bit floating point performance of approximately 12 teraflops through 3,584 CUDA cores. This has just beat the Quadro P6000 with a performance of 10 teraflops.

For more accurate calculations, the GP100 also has a 64-bit floating point performance through 1,792 cores.

Other specs include a slot for DVI, four slots of DisplayPort 1.4, 16 GB of HBM2 and a 3D memory that was already featured in Tesla P100. Its NVlink interconnect provides faster ways for a desktop to transfer data to and from a GPU.

The next generation of Quadro Pascal-based chips several benefits, including faster rendering of photorealistic images 18 times faster than an average processor and cost effective digital signage configuration of up to 32 4K display configured in a single chassis, among others.

GP100 will be available internationally, but the company has yet to announce the pricing details.