Nvidia Shield Gaming Spring Sale 2017: Games Discounted Up to 66 Percent

Nvidia has recently hosted its Shield Spring Sale, in which gamers can purchase some of the biggest Android titles with a discount of up to 66 percent.

(Photo: Raw Fury)A screenshot of "GoNNER," one of the discounted titles during the Nvidia Shield Spring Sale 2017.

First on the list is the "Kingdom: New Lands," an indie simulation and strategy game from last year developed by Noio and published by Raw Fury.

Instead of $9.99, fans can meet "the deluge of new mounts, merchants, and vagrants that call these isles home" for only $3.39, thanks to the Spring Sale.

Also part of the Nvidia Shield Spring Sale was "GoNNER," the "tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer." Like the abovementioned game, the title is down to $3.39.

Players will take on the role of the "largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk" as he cheers up his one and only friend, a landbound whale named Sally.

The Nvidia Shield Spring Sale 2017 also allowed players to purchase the hit party platformer game "Ultimate Chicken Horse" for half the price.

This gives players the opportunity to "build the level as you play, placing traps and hazards to screw your friends over, but trying not to screw yourself" without breaking the bank.

Thanks to the Nvidia Shield Spring Sale 2017, players can also go on an adventure in "Juju," where they get to rescue the titular character's father or give the king in "Chariot" the ride of his afterlife for 50 percent off.

Nvidia Shield Spring Sale 2017 is made complete with two more games, namely "Skateboard Party" and "Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure." The former price tag was down to 99 cents while the latter lowered from $9.99 to $4.99.

"Skateboard Party," as users would expect, is a skateboarding game that follows the journey of Mike Vallely from skateboarding legend to rockstar.

As for the final Nvidia Shield Spring Sale 2017 game, "Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure," it is described as a "groovy 70s-themed single and local multiplayer fantasy dodgeball game with intense, quirky arenas and chaos-inducing random events which change the outcome of each round."