NVIDIA Titan Xp Release Date, Specs, Price News: Top-End GPU Unveiled With More Power Than Titan X, GTX 1080 Ti

NVIDIA has raised the stakes with the introduction of the Titan Xp, which is being touted as "the world's most powerful graphics card."

(Photo: NVIDIA)A promotional image for NVIDIA's newest graphics card, Titan Xp.

The original $1,200 Titan X graphics card, released in August 2016, was considered the top-of-the-line graphics card up until the introduction of the much cheaper and slightly more powerful GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ($699) just last month.

Now, the Titan badge regains superiority as the newest top-end chip comes with more cores, faster clocks and memory in order to deliver the very best performance that a graphics processing unit (GPU) from NVIDIA can offer.

In terms of technical specifications, the NVIDIA Titan Xp comes with 3,840 Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) cores and runs at 1.6 GHz. Both the Titan X and GTX 1080 Ti come with slightly less cores at 3,584 but have comparable boost clock speeds.

The NVIDIA Titan Xp has the same 12 GB of GDDR5X random-access memory (RAM) as the Titan X but the newer graphics card runs at a higher speed at 11.4 Gbps and has a higher memory bandwidth at 547.7 GBps.

To compare, the Titan X has a speed of 10 Gbps and a bandwidth of 480 GBps. On the other hand, the GTX 1080 Ti has 11 GB of RAM, 11 Gbps memory speed and 484 GBps memory bandwidth.

When it comes to actual performance numbers, the recently unveiled Titan Xp's dominance over the Titan X and GTX 1080 Ti has yet to be demonstrated. However, for those interested in seeing the chip's prowess, it is now available to purchase on the NVIDIA website for $1,200. Shipping is free but orders have a limit of only two units per customer.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA also announced that Mac users will finally get a taste of the immense horsepower that its Pascal-based graphics cards have provided to PC users. The company will be releasing new drivers later this month which will be compatible with all of the GeForce 10 series GPUs, which is great news for consumers looking to build a Hackintosh.