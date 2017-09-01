NYC Woman Found Dead With Rosary Beads Stuffed Down Throat

A mother of three has been reportedly found unconscious by her teenage son in Bronx, NYC this Tuesday, Aug. 29. Emergency responders who tried to revive her had found rosary beads stuffed down her throat, and she was later pronounced dead after being taken to the Lincoln Medical Center.

A source claiming to be a close family friend told CBS2 that it was the victim's teenage son who found the 33-year-old mother unresponsive in the corridor of their apartment building on Anderson Avenue in the Bronx.

A memorial for the dead mother, who has been identified as Hellen Hernandez, is now being held outside the apartment starting Wednesday evening.

By 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers came upon emergency medical response already in the scene attempting to perform CPR. At this point the responders found the rosary beads clogging the victim's throat, on top of the bruises and scratches seen on her face.

Hernandez was later taken to the Lincoln Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead in the facility. The police are now investigating a possible link to an earlier report of an emotionally disturbed man found naked on the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 167th Street.

The NYPD had to resort to using a taser to subdue the man, who turned out to be Hernandez's boyfriend, according to family friend Martha Carrasquillo. "I don't know who he is, I just know that she was dating him for what they call a minute now," she said.

"They were trying to keep her away from him but I don't know what happened," Carrasquillo explained, adding that drugs might be involved in the incident. Witnesses later shared with the police how the suspect was mumbling about someone "being with God now."

The police are now investigating the matter, as a medical examiner is determining the cause of death as of this time.