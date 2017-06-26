Nylah Lewis Death: Toddler Dies After Being Beaten Up by Father; Posts Online Show Man's Anger with Child's Birth

Nylah Lewis, a 16-month-old baby, has died after being in a coma caused by her father, Shaquan Taylor, allegedly beating her up.

Wikimedia Commons/Jim HendersonNylah Lewis died after five days of being in a coma at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Nylah was put into a coma on Father's Day after her own father allegedly beat her to the point of having a fractured skull, facial wounds, and other injuries, The New York Times reported.

She was discovered by her mother, Tammy Lewis, when she came to pick her daughter up at Taylor's apartment in the Sea Gate area of Brooklyn. Tammy took her daughter and dialled 911, but Taylor caught up with them in the lobby of his building and punched her multiple times on the face and left.

Taylor was taken into custody on the same day.

Unfortunately, after five days of fighting for her life, Nylah died on June 23 at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Taylor is being held at Rikers Island with a second-degree assault. But according to the spokesman for the Brooklyn district attorney, Oren Yaniv, they will be upgrading his charges now that Nylah had died.

The father claimed that Nylah's injuries were caused by a fall from the bed. However, child abuse specialist Dr. Ingrid A. Walker-Descartes said that her "injuries could not have been caused from falling off a bed, but rather, were inflicted intentionally."

Meanwhile, several Facebook posts of Taylor were found showing his disdain for the mother of Nylah about not having an abortion.

"Feel mad disrespected. Told that [expletive] to get abortion (and) she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that [expletive] " one of Taylor's posts reads, according to New York Daily News.

Taylor continues to deny that he hit his daughter, but admits to hurting Tammy.