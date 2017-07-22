O.J. Simpson Parole News Update: Simpson to Stay in Protective Custody Until Official Release Date

REUTERS / JULIE JACOBSON / POOL Former NFL star O.J. Simpson chats with his lawyer Patricia Palm during his evidentiary hearing at the Clark County District Court in Las Vegas back in May 2013.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners granted the request of O.J. Simpson for an early release from prison. But it does not mean that the former football pro is now a free man.

Reports reveal that Simpson will not be out of prison until Oct. 1. This means he must still remain behind bars in the next two months.

However, the authorities decided to move the ex-NFL star and actor in protective custody to keep him safe while he is waiting for his official release date. He will be staying in a separate area at the Lovelock Correctional Center.

"His parole could make him a target here. He just has 2.5 months to go, and we don't want someone trying to make a name for themselves thinking, 'I'm going to go punch O.J. Simpson in the face,'" Nevada Department of Corrections spokesperson Brooke Keast stated in an interview.

Keast also claimed that their main concern is to keep Simpson protected while under their custody. "For us, it's important that he [leaves the prison] safe and healthy, and everything goes smoothly for those next two months."

Simpson was found guilty of multiple counts of felony, including kidnaping and robbery in October 2008 after raiding the sports memorabilia room of the Palace Station hotel and casino and took several items at gunpoint in September 2007. He was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the family of Ron Goldman reacted to news about Simpson's parole in an interview with CBS This Morning.

Goldman was found dead with his friend and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown outside her condominium in 1994. Simpson was charged for both murders, but the jury acquitted him from the case.

According to Goldman's father, Fred, he is not comfortable with the thought of seeing Simpson out of prison. "I'm troubled that he's out free getting a second chance. Something that Ron didn't get. I would prefer to see him back in jail. Simple as that. I don't think he is worthy of the right to be out amongst decent people," he stated.