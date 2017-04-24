Oakland Raiders NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Wants to Know Marshawn Lynch's Decision Before the Draft

There really is a deadline for Marshawn Lynch to make his decision and that day is getting closer.

Reuters/Matthew EmmonsSeattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch sits at his podium during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center, Jan. 27, 2015.

During the team's annual pre-draft press conference last Friday, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie confirmed that they want to know if Lynch would be joining them by the time the draft begins on Thursday so they could plan their moves. However, he also noted that they weren't closing the door completely if they can't get a deal done this week.

"At some point, you'd like to know," McKenzie said during the press conference, according to the Seattle Times.

"Prior to the draft is that point. You'd like to know that. Our door is open, and we're not shutting the door until that time pretty much. Who knows after that? I'm not ever going to say 'never.' But the door is still open," he continued.

According to Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle, the contract price remains the key sticking point in a potential deal.

"Lynch signed a three-year deal with Seattle in 2015 that would pay him $9 million in 2017 if he came out of retirement. Oakland would like to pay him one-third that, while Lynch is balking at taking less than half, league sources said," he said in his report.

Tafur went on to say that the Raiders really want Lynch on their roster because they want to play a power back of his caliber alongside DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. However, he also noted that they wouldn't worry if they fail to sign him because this year's draft class was loaded at running back. LeGarrette Blount, Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles remain free agents as well and the Raiders could target one of them if they fail to acquire Lynch.

Seeing Lynch in black and silver would be nice, but the Raiders don't really have to break the bank to sign him.