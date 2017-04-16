Oakland Raiders NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Marshawn Lynch Still Working Out a Deal With Raiders

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Fans are optimistic that Marshawn Lynch will come out of retirement and play next season. But right now, he's still retired.

NFL.com's Michael Silver initially said that Lynch has agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders, but Ian Rapoport has refuted the report by saying the two sides were still negotiating. Lynch has also denied that they were anywhere close to a deal.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Ed Werner has reported that Lynch has already begun the reinstatement process and he's hoping to suit up for the Raiders. But ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said Lynch has yet to submit a letter to the league to inform them of his intent to make a comeback.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Lynch has not yet sent that letter. So if that's the only step needed to begin the 'reinstatement process,' it's unclear what Lynch has done to begin the reinstatement process," Florio stated in his report.

Well, there's a lot of conflicting reports lately.

Interestingly, Werner also said Lynch might end up joining Richard Sherman if he's traded by the Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps Werner is on to something because he's supposed to be the only reporter Lynch is willing to talk to. Can the Raiders somehow include Sherman in a trade involving Lynch? In any case, it will be interesting to see the two play together again.

Rapoport has also reported that the Raiders and Seahawks are expected to work out a trade once Lynch has officially come out of retirement. Of course, the All-Pro running back will have to agree to a deal with the Raiders first before a trade can take place.

Earlier this week, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald also said Lynch has privately expressed interest in joining the New England Patriots if he fails to come to terms with the Raiders, but Oakland should remain his primary destination if he makes a comeback.