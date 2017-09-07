Obama Spokesperson Denies Rumored Purchase Of Caroline Kennedy's Martha's Vineyard Property

Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski Former U.S. President Barack Obama

A representative working for former US President Barack Obama refuted rumors that he and his family are contemplating about purchasing a vacation home that was once owned by the Kennedys in the affluent Martha's Vineyard island in Massachusetts.

According to a report from Boston Globe, the Obama family's spokesperson Kevin Lewis sent them an email to deny the publication's previous claims that they are planning to buy one of the two waterfront properties located in the Aquinnah owned by the late US President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg.

However, based on Lewis' email for the publication, the Obamas are far from considering to purchase a house on the exclusive island.

One of the Kennedy properties that are up for sale includes the 75-acres piece of land that is reportedly worth $15 million, while the other one has a smaller area measuring 40-acres worth $12 million. Both properties are reportedly inherited by the only surviving child of President Kennedy and his late wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

If the former U.S. president will eventually opt to buy a vacation home in Martha's Vineyard for his wife Michelle and their two daughters Sasha and Malia, they will enjoy the company of some of the island's high-profile residents like Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Meg Ryan, comedian Seth Meyers, TV host David Letterman, and fashion designer Kenneth Cole, among others.

They will also join the former secretary of state John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz who recently purchased a $11.75 million property at the Seven Gate Farm in the high-end island community. Another former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary are also often seen staying in the island for recreation.

The Obamas are currently residing in Chicago, where the planned Obama Presidential Center is expected to be built.