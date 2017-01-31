'Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas' News: Devs Confirm Game 'Will Run Beautifully' on Nintendo Switch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The latest game confirmed for the Nintendo Switch is "Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas," developed by Cornfox & Bros. and published by FDG Entertainment.

Cornfox and Bros./Steam'Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas' gameplay screenshot

Since the revelation of the Nintendo Switch's specs, accessories and release date, other developers are announcing more game titles that are set to arrive for the portable console.

@JeGeekJePlay Yes, Oceanhorn will head to #NintendoSwitch later this year. Will run beautifully on the powerful Switch. — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) January 29, 2017

Addressing a fan question through Twitter, the game publisher announced that "Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas" will land for the Nintendo Switch platform later this year, adding that the game "will run beautifully" on the upcoming console.

Cornfox & Bros. and FDG Entertainment originally released "Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas" on iOS in 2013. After gathering enough clamor, the game was ported to Microsoft Windows in 2015 and OS X in May 2016. It was first released for consoles in September 2016 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – skipping the Nintendo Wii U. The developer has also confirmed plans for a PS Vita release in the future.

In the game, a son goes off on an adventure as he looks for his father. The main protagonist will have to go through the Uncharted Seas islands where monsters, magic, and hidden treasures await. Players will be guided by a mysterious notebook to get through the quests.

The "Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas" is also widely known for its noticeable similarities, in terms of gameplay and appearance, with Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" franchise.

However, since it was first released in 2013, the game was able to gather positive reviews and feedback for elements that are distinctly attributed to the title. A Touch Arcade review praised the game for its "excellent music, occasional voice-acting, and vibrant, and lush 3D graphics." While Touch Arcade also pointed out its huge similarity with "The Legend of Zelda," the review recommends that the title is worth playing.

In a recent official blog post, Cornfox & Bros. revealed that "Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas" has already sold more than 1 million copies, adding that the game sequel "Oceanhorn 2" will definitely be released on iOS and several other consoles as well.