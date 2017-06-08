'Ocean's Eight' Cast News, Release Date: Carl Reiner to Make Cameo Appearance

Another "Ocean's" trilogy actor will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming all-female spin-off, "Ocean's Eight."

REUTERS/Sam MircovichCarl Reiner will make a cameo appearance in 'Ocean's Eight.'

Carl Reiner, who starred as Saul Bloom in all three "Ocean's" movies, has revealed that he will be in the upcoming film. Reiner starred opposite George Clooney and Brad Pitt, along with an ensemble cast, in "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

"Yeah, Ocean's Eight, I think they're calling it," Reiner confirmed to Vanity Fair in an interview. "And I got to work with my favorite actress, Sandra Bullock. I did one little scene with her, and it was such a pleasure. She's a work of nature."

Reiner will not be the only familiar "Ocean's" face making an appearance in the movie, though. Matt Damon, who played Linus Caldwell, has also revealed his involvement. It remains to be seen how big Reiner's role is in the film, though Damon has said that his appearance is only brief.

"Ocean's Eight" is certainly building up a long list of A-list guests. The film will feature a fake Met Gala scene that will be graced by notable names in the entertainment and fashion industry. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be making a cameo, as well as models Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also set to appear, along with actress Katie Holmes and singer Zayn Malik.

Kardashian previously talked about her cameo appearance in "Ocean's Eight" and admitted to "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen that she had already booked the gig prior to her traumatic experience in Paris, France.

The upcoming heist film stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean's sister. She is joined by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina. Richard Armitage and "The Late Late Show" host James Corden rounds out the cast.

A photo from the film was released earlier this year. It features all eight female stars in a New York City subway, sporting fashionable looks and fierce poses.

"Ocean's Eight" will premiere on June 8, 2018.