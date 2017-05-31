'Ocean's Eight' Cast News, Release Date: Kim Kardashian Talks Cameo Appearance

"Ocean's Eight," the upcoming all-female heist film, is getting a lot of buzz for the many cameo appearances that it will have, including that of reality star Kim Kardashian, who recently talked about her involvement in the movie.

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSONKim Kardashian makes a cameo appearance in 'Ocean's Eight.'

While appearing as a guest on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kardashian was asked by an audience member if she had any spoilers she could share. Unfortunately, the mother of two did not have much to spill.

"I was not involved in the heist," Kardashian said. "I did it with Kendall and Kylie, and it was at the Met Ball."

Kardashian acknowledged that her involvement in a heist film was a little strange, especially considering what happened to her in France. However, she revealed that she had already said yes to the movie prior to the Paris robbery.

"I just thought it was fun to kind of get me out of my comfort zone," she said.

"Ocean's Eight," a spin-off of the "Ocean's Trilogy" that starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt, stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

And as with several other films, rumors of feuding among its co-stars have spread. However, Hathaway told Digital Spy earlier this month that there was absolutely no truth to the reports and said that she felt "very sad that certain aspects of the media have tried to conjure up stories about how we don't get along."

In fact, Hathaway has such admiration for all her co-stars, especially Barbadian beauty Rihanna. Hathaway previously recounted her experience working alongside the Grammy Award-winning artist. The Oscar winner also spoke positively of Kardashian.

Fans are definitely excited to see everything come together on the silver screen. After all, Kardashian and her sisters are only a few of the many cameos set for the film. Other big names include Anna Wintour, Adriana Lima and even Matt Damon, who played Linus Caldwell in the original "Ocean's" movies.

"Ocean's Eight" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on June 8, 2018.