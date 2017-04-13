'Ocean's Eight' Release Date, News: Love Spreads All Around Female Ensemble

When a group of females are left to socialize with one another, it usually ends with drama as is depicted in many reality shows and teen films. For the star-studded cast of "Ocean's Eight," however, it looks like that's not the case, and instead they just reciprocate love among each other.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Sandra Bullock plays as Debbie Ocean in "Ocean's Eight."

For one, Anne Hathaway is all praises for co-star Sandra Bullock for creating a child-friendly set, encouraging her to even bring her son. It was certainly a breath of fresh air for the 34-year-old actress, but a welcome change at that.

Hathaway told Motto magazine, "On 'Ocean's Eight,' kids were welcome on the set. (Before we started) I got an email from Sandra Bullock saying, 'Hey, listen, we're going to make this a really welcoming place for kids. I know you're a brand-new mom, so don't be afraid to bring your son. We love kids here."

When asked about possible criticisms to the film suddenly becoming a woman's story, she adds she is unafraid. Hathaway explains that whoever is caught saying that will have a hard time duking it out with Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

It's not just her who's vocal about her appreciation of the other ladies. Sarah Paulson, known for her work in "American Horror Story" among many others, confesses she is trying her best to stop herself from humming Rihanna's songs while she's around, ET Online has learned.

"A lot of us spent a lot of time not singing Rihanna songs. We all sort of covertly were like, 'Are you doing it, too,'" Paulson says. "You don't want to be a supreme doofus-magoofus in front of Rihanna. You wanna keep a little bit of a cool quotient, which I, as you can tell, I'm not super successful at."

While it's all dandy, OK! Magazine has also reported that they hired a therapist to "prevent fights." Considering how they are going along, it was said that it was just so that they'd have someone to talk to when they feel any tension.

"Ocean's Eight" arrives in theaters on June 8, 2018.