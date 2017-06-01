Oculus Adds Chromecast Support for Gear VR; Users Can Now Share VR Experiences Through Streaming

Gear VR now has Chromecast support, allowing users of the virtual-reality device to share their experiences with their peers by streaming them on-screen.

Users of Oculus' Gear VR, a mobile platform that allows Samsung Galaxy users to turn their smartphones into a portable VR device, can search for games, experiences, and other content through the Oculus app.

Oculus, a division of Facebook, Inc., recently launched Chromecast support for Gear VR.

Chromecast is a media streaming device that allows smartphone users to stream their favorite content on a TV screen just by plugging it to the HDMI port. Chromecast is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Mac and Windows laptops, and Chromebooks.

The Oculus Gear VR combined with Chromecast will enable users of the VR device to share their experiences with friends or family by streaming their experiences real-time on a TV screen.

To enjoy the Chromecast support, users of Gear VR must update their Oculus mobile app and Android operating system to the latest version. Enable the Cast option, choose a device to stream with, and Gear VR users will then be able to share their experiences with family and friends.

With Chromecast support, Gear VR users can now share a virtual reality of a horror game with friends or a waterpark adventure on-screen with family. Unfortunately, the Chromecast support is currently exclusive only for the Gear VR when it comes to Oculus devices, leaving Rift users behind.

Oculus' Gear VR is the first-ever virtual reality device that has Chromecast support. However, Google will soon be adding a Chromecast support for their Daydream VR device.

Soon enough, users of virtual reality devices will no longer have the experiences for themselves, and that VR technology will develop a standard in developing shared and social experiences.